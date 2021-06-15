Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,182.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $3,182.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 717.1% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00775563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00084316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

