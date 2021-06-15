Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

