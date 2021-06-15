Berger Financial Group Inc Has $518,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

