Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,514,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,030,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

