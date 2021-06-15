Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 1,079 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

IVV opened at $425.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

