Berenberg Bank Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,570 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,551.13 ($20.27).

GSK opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($18.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

