Ben Thompson Sells 29,631 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09).
MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £664.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.93.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
