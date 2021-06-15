Ben Thompson Sells 29,631 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £664.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.17%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.