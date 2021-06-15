Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

