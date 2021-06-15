Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $127.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,211,018,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

