B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

