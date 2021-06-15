B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 7,337 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 2.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of CWB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,652. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

