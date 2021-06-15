BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.01 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $16.01 million and $249,580.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00793636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00085438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043678 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

