Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBSI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $570.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.21. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

