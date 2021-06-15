Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$139.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.58.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 474,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,980. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$70.29 and a 52 week high of C$129.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

