Balancer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.29 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $169.37 million and $33.29 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.39 or 0.00060693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

