Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.97. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$38.84, with a volume of 49,247 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 463.46%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.