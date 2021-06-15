B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

