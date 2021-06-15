Axis DeFi (AXIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $86,527.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.