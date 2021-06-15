Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

