Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,402,800.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00.
Shares of AVLR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. 23,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,707. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
