Autonio Market Capitalization Hits $8.15 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $331,559.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00149319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00181145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00977171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.16 or 1.00036547 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,028,759 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

