Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 292,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,567. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

