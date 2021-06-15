Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 292,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,567. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

