Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.