Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Jun 15th, 2021

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

