Audius (AUDIO) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Audius has a market capitalization of $128.87 million and $12.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002703 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

