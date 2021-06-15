Astronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,168% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

