AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,859.23 ($115.75).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th.

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,380 ($109.49) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,748.82. The company has a market capitalization of £110.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

