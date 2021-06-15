Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €16.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.99 ($19.99).

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

