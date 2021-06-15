Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AHT traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,116 ($66.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,264. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,659.09 ($73.94). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,864.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 37.53.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,699.82 ($48.34).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.