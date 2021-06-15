Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. Ascom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $13.75.
Ascom Company Profile
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.