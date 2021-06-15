Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 5,675.39 $1.62 million N/A N/A EMCORE $110.13 million 3.46 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -43.13

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

EMCORE has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.31%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86% EMCORE 4.80% 9.31% 5.87%

Summary

EMCORE beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets, as well as lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. In addition, the company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics, such as optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It serves CATV, wireless, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets; and aerospace and defense and satellite communications markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

