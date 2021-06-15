Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,460,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57.

