Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45. The company has a market cap of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

