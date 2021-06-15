Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 1,815,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,603. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

