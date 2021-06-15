Ark (ARK) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Ark has a total market cap of $142.39 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002741 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,951,898 coins and its circulating supply is 129,831,001 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

