Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

