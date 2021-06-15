Arianee (ARIA20) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.12 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Arianee has a total market cap of $27.12 million and $318.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002637 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

