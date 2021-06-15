Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.84.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 414,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

