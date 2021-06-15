Arcblock Price Up 7% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00780227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.27 or 0.07876815 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.