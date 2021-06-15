Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $18.45. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 71,501 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

