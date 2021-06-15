AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Sells $49,500,000.00 in Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,358. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

