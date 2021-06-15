Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE AIF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

