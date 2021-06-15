Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Sells $61,550.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 794,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

