Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $7.80 Average PT from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,342. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $23,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

