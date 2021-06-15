Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Research analysts expect that Anhui Conch Cement will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

