Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

