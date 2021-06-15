Analyzing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.63 $35.19 million $2.99 39.87 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Accelera Innovations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and Accelera Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Accelera Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.