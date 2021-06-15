Analyzing PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) & Its Peers

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PMV Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -$34.44 million -14.22 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PMV Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4618 17627 38825 767 2.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.65%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.