Analyzing Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.56 $15.87 million $0.47 90.34 Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.34 $185.00 million $2.14 148.34

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Betterware de Mexico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Betterware de Mexico and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.82%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $317.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.00%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats Betterware de Mexico on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

