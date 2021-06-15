Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $580.75

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $644.53.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH traded down $12.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $662.35. 433,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $645.33. RH has a one year low of $242.21 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.