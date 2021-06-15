Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $11.82

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

